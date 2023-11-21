Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2023 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français
21 Nov, 2023, 17:45 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 20, 2023 for the Fidelity ETFs and as of October 31, 2023 for the Fidelity Funds, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 22, 2023. The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 27, 2023 and those distributions will be payable on December 29, 2023.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
October 20,
2023 ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
of October 20,
2023 ($)
|
Estimated annual
capital gain per
unit as a % of
NAV at October
20, 2023
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
24.8276
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
0.22006
|
0.88635 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
29.1793
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
0.92549
|
3.17173 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
25.9697
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
0.52934
|
2.03830 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
32.2619
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
0.59149
|
1.83340 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
28.8624
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
0.34152
|
1.18327 %
|
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
22.8531
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
28.1572
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
0.05806
|
0.20620 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
39.3921
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
1.54113
|
3.91228 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
36.5597
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
1.20026
|
3.28301 %
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCIL
|
25.7068
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
29.6043
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
0.18818
|
0.63565 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
46.2208
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
0.73489
|
1.58996 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCQH
|
42.9532
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
0.23889
|
0.55616 %
|
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
31.3386
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
34.4595
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
20.7858
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
23.8879
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
20.5020
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
11.2308
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
11.7611
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
0.02325
|
0.19769 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
12.5988
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
0.18750
|
1.48824 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
13.7454
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
0.48694
|
3.54257 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCVH
|
13.0849
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
0.32648
|
2.49509 %
|
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
|
FCIV
|
30.1327
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
0.62078
|
2.06015 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
|
FCCM
|
9.6862
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
0.01669
|
0.17231 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
10.0546
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCMH
|
9.6159
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
|
FCIM
|
9.5853
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
20.2929
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
10.1851
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
0.09930
|
0.97495 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
10.9714
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
0.15964
|
1.45506 %
|
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
13.5322
|
31580V104
|
CA3158V1040
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
|
FEQT
|
10.1442
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
0.16616
|
1.63798 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
|
FCNS
|
9.3645
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
0.06450
|
0.68877 %
|
Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF
|
FMTV
|
11.0349
|
316422104
|
CA3164221044
|
0.85745
|
7.77035 %
|
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
29.8119
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
0.05346
|
0.17932 %
|
Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF
|
FINN/
FINN.U
|
10.4446
|
316241108
|
CA3162411084
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
October 31,
2023 ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
of October 31,
2023 ($)
|
Estimated annual
capital gain per
unit as a % of
NAV at October
31, 2023
|
Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCLC
|
9.9530
|
31606J788
|
CA31606J7886
|
0.39726
|
3.99136 %
|
Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGS/
FCGS.U
|
10.2866
|
31624Q822
|
CA31624Q8222
|
0.12636
|
1.22839 %
|
Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGC
|
9.6627
|
31620X730
|
CA31620X7302
|
0.35426
|
3.66626 %
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2023 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
