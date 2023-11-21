TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 20, 2023 for the Fidelity ETFs and as of October 31, 2023 for the Fidelity Funds, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 22, 2023. The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 27, 2023 and those distributions will be payable on December 29, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 20, 2023 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 20, 2023 ($) Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 20, 2023 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 24.8276 31608M102 CA31608M1023 0.22006 0.88635 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 29.1793 31645M107 CA31645M1077 0.92549 3.17173 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 25.9697 315740100 CA3157401009 0.52934 2.03830 % Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 32.2619 31644M108 CA31644M1086 0.59149 1.83340 % Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 28.8624 31644P101 CA31644P1018 0.34152 1.18327 % Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 22.8531 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 28.1572 31608H103 CA31608H1038 0.05806 0.20620 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 39.3921 31647B109 CA31647B1094 1.54113 3.91228 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 36.5597 31647N103 CA31647N1033 1.20026 3.28301 % Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 25.7068 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 29.6043 31610C100 CA31610C1005 0.18818 0.63565 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 46.2208 31647C107 CA31647C1077 0.73489 1.58996 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 42.9532 31648J101 CA31648J1012 0.23889 0.55616 % Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 31.3386 31623X109 CA31623X1096 - - Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 34.4595 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 20.7858 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 23.8879 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 20.5020 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 11.2308 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 11.7611 31623K107 CA31623K1075 0.02325 0.19769 % Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 12.5988 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.18750 1.48824 % Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 13.7454 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.48694 3.54257 % Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 13.0849 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.32648 2.49509 % Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 30.1327 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 0.62078 2.06015 % Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 9.6862 31609W109 CA31609W1095 0.01669 0.17231 % Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 10.0546 31649P106 CA31649P1062 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 9.6159 31649R102 CA31649R1029 - - Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 9.5853 31623V103 CA31623V1031 - - Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 20.2929 31624P105 CA31624P1053 - - Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 10.1851 315818104 CA3158181048 0.09930 0.97495 % Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 10.9714 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.15964 1.45506 % Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF® FBTC/ FBTC.U 13.5322 31580V104 CA3158V1040 - - Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 10.1442 31581D103 CA31581D1033 0.16616 1.63798 % Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 9.3645 31581E101 CA31581E1016 0.06450 0.68877 % Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF FMTV 11.0349 316422104 CA3164221044 0.85745 7.77035 % Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH/ FETH.U 29.8119 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 0.05346 0.17932 % Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF FINN/ FINN.U 10.4446 316241108 CA3162411084 - -

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 31, 2023 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 31, 2023 ($) Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 31, 2023 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series) FCLC 9.9530 31606J788 CA31606J7886 0.39726 3.99136 % Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 10.2866 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 0.12636 1.22839 % Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series) FCGC 9.6627 31620X730 CA31620X7302 0.35426 3.66626 %

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2023 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $199 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

