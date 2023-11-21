Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2023 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

21 Nov, 2023, 17:45 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 20, 2023 for the Fidelity ETFs and as of October 31, 2023 for the Fidelity Funds, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change. 

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 22, 2023. The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 27, 2023 and those distributions will be payable on December 29, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit as of

October 20,

2023 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

of October 20,

2023 ($)

Estimated annual

capital gain per

unit as a % of

NAV at October

20, 2023

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

24.8276

31608M102

CA31608M1023

0.22006

0.88635 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

29.1793

31645M107

CA31645M1077

0.92549

3.17173 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

25.9697

315740100

CA3157401009

0.52934

2.03830 %

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

 

32.2619

31644M108

CA31644M1086

0.59149

1.83340 %

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

28.8624

31644P101

CA31644P1018

0.34152

1.18327 %

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

22.8531

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

28.1572

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.05806

0.20620 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

39.3921

31647B109

CA31647B1094

1.54113

3.91228 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

36.5597

31647N103

CA31647N1033

1.20026

3.28301 %

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

25.7068

31624M102

CA31624M1023

-

-

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

29.6043

31610C100

CA31610C1005

0.18818

0.63565 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

46.2208

31647C107

CA31647C1077

0.73489

1.58996 %

 

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

42.9532

31648J101

CA31648J1012

0.23889

0.55616 %

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

31.3386

31623X109

CA31623X1096

-

-

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

34.4595

31642F105

CA31642F1053

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

20.7858

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

23.8879

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

20.5020

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

11.2308

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

11.7611

31623K107

CA31623K1075

0.02325

0.19769 %

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

12.5988

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.18750

1.48824 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

 

13.7454

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.48694

3.54257 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

13.0849

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.32648

2.49509 %

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

30.1327

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

0.62078

2.06015 %

Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

9.6862

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.01669

0.17231 %

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

10.0546

31649P106

CA31649P1062

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCMH

9.6159

31649R102

CA31649R1029

-

-

Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

9.5853

31623V103

CA31623V1031

-

-

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

20.2929

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

10.1851

315818104

CA3158181048

0.09930

0.97495 %

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

10.9714

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.15964

1.45506 %

 

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

13.5322

31580V104

CA3158V1040

-

-

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

10.1442

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.16616

1.63798 %

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

9.3645

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.06450

0.68877 %

Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF

FMTV

11.0349

316422104

CA3164221044

0.85745

7.77035 %

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

29.8119

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

0.05346

0.17932 %

Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF

FINN/

FINN.U

 

10.4446

316241108

CA3162411084

-

-
 

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit as of

October 31,

2023 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

of October 31,

2023 ($)

Estimated annual

capital gain per

unit as a % of

NAV at October

31, 2023

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

 

9.9530

31606J788

CA31606J7886

0.39726

3.99136 %

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

 

10.2866

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

0.12636

1.22839 %

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

9.6627

31620X730

CA31620X7302

0.35426

3.66626 %
Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2023 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $199 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

