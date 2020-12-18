Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2020 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Fidelity ETF

Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset value

(NAV) per unit as

of December 15,

2020 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

of December

15, 2020 ($) Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

a % of NAV at

December 15,

2020 Fidelity Canadian

High Dividend

Index ETF FCCD 23.7518 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF FCUD 23.6449 31645M107 CA31645M1077 - - Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCUH 23.2942 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S.

Dividend for Rising

Rates Index ETF FCRR 26.8894 31644M108 CA31644M1086 - - Fidelity U.S.

Dividend for Rising

Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCRH 26.5733 31644P101 CA31644P1018 - - Fidelity

International High

Dividend Index ETF FCID 20.9699 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Canadian

Low Volatility Index

ETF FCCL 26.7326 31608H103 CA31608H1038 - - Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Index ETF FCUL 32.2279 31647B109 CA31647B1094 - - Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCLH 32.8695 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - - Fidelity

International Low

Volatility Index ETF FCIL 26.0888 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity Canadian

High Quality Index

ETF FCCQ 26.8966 31610C100 CA31610C1005 0.02716 0.10098% Fidelity U.S. High

Quality Index ETF FCUQ 35.4149 31647C107 CA31647C1077 1.04473 2.94997% Fidelity U.S. High

Quality Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCQH 36.1873 31648J101 CA31648J1012 2.43528 6.72965% Fidelity

International High

Quality Index ETF FCIQ 34.9183 31623X109 CA31623X1096 0.61163 1.75160% Fidelity Sustainable

World ETF FCSW 30.3627 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond

Index ETF FCCB 26.2206 31644F103 CA31644F1036 0.10853 0.41391% Fidelity Canadian

Short Term

Corporate Bond

ETF FCSB 26.0439 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core

Plus Bond ETF FCGB 25.2528 31623G106 CA31623G1063 0.73716 2.91912% Fidelity Systematic

U.S. High Yield

Bond ETF FCHY 25.0296 31615L105 CA31615L1058 0.06728 0.26880% Fidelity Systematic

U.S. High Yield

Bond Currency

Neutral ETF FCHH 25.4155 31615M103 CA31615M1032 - - Fidelity Canadian

Monthly High

Income ETF FCMI 23.3982 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global

Monthly High

Income ETF FCGI 23.6401 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Canadian

Value Index ETF FCCV 29.7709 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.67698 2.27397% Fidelity U.S. Value

Index ETF FCUV 27.6419 31647E103 CA31647E1034 - - Fidelity U.S. Value

Currency Neutral

Index ETF FCVH 29.1190 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.70712 2.42838% Fidelity

International Value

Index ETF FCIV 25.8490 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 - - Fidelity Canadian

Momentum Index

ETF FCCM 26.3667 31609W109 CA31609W1095 0.21724 0.82392% Fidelity U.S.

Momentum Index

ETF FCMO 28.8317 31649P106 CA31649P1062 0.41487 1.43894% Fidelity U.S.

Momentum

Currency Neutral

Index ETF FCMH 30.4072 31649R102 CA31649R1029 1.32116 4.34489% Fidelity

International

Momentum Index

ETF FCIM 28.2455 31623V103 CA31623V1031 1.61551 5.71953% Fidelity Global

Investment Grade

Bond ETF FCIG 25.8262 31624P105 CA31624P1053 0.29378 1.13753%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

