Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Sep 19, 2019, 16:15 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of September 26, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 30, 2019.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.06774

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.03590

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.03040

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.03591

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.02894

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.08402

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.16133

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

0.02879

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.02697

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.19550

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

0.09651

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Quality Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

0.09377

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138.8 billion in assets under management (as at August 19, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss. 

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: chris.pepper@fidelity.ca

