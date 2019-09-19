Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs
Sep 19, 2019, 16:15 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of September 26, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 30, 2019.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
0.06774
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD
|
0.03590
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
0.03040
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRR
|
0.03591
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRH
|
0.02894
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
0.08402
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low
|
FCCL
|
0.16133
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
|
FCUL
|
0.02879
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
|
FCLH
|
0.02697
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCQ
|
0.19550
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUQ
|
0.09651
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCQH
|
0.09377
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138.8 billion in assets under management (as at August 19, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
