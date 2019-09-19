Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of September 26, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 30, 2019.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.06774 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF FCUD 0.03590 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCUH 0.03040 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 0.03591 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCRH 0.02894 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.08402 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility Index ETF FCCL 0.16133 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Index ETF FCUL 0.02879 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCLH 0.02697 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Quality Index ETF FCCQ 0.19550 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Quality Index ETF FCUQ 0.09651 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Quality Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCQH 0.09377 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: chris.pepper@fidelity.ca

