Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the June 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of June 28, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 30, 2022.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.10823
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD/ FCUD.U
|
0.12177
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
0.11726
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR/ FCRR.U
|
0.07665
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
0.07358
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
0.25575
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
FCHY
|
0.09826
|
31615L105
|
CA31615L1058
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCHH
|
0.09791
|
31615M103
|
CA31615M1032
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.04265
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.04743
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/ FCGB.U
|
0.04797
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/ FCIG.U
|
0.05058
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.04717
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.05767
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.16753
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL/ FCUL.U
|
0.11912
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.11658
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.16721
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
|
FCUQ/ FCUQ.U
|
0.10740
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.10517
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.07345
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
|
FCUV/ FCUV.U
|
-
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCVH
|
-
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCIL
|
0.24871
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
|
FCIQ/ FCIQ.U
|
0.37966
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
|
FCIV
|
0.58324
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
