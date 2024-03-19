TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of March 26, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 28, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.09149 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.08340 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 0.07418 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 0.07267 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF FCRH 0.06483 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.01346 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.06858 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07369 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange* Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07746 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange* Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.03217 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.02770 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.06813 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL 0.15884 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange* Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 0.08819 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange* Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF FCLH 0.07576 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange* Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ 0.15287 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 0.10045 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 0.08698 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 0.07642 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 0.04943 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 0.03377 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange

* Units of the ETF are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange after close of business on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 and listed on Cboe Canada Inc. on Thursday, March 28, 2024. After this change, units of the ETF will only be available for trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

https://www.fidelity.ca

