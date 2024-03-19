Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Mar 19, 2024, 17:45 ET

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of March 26, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 28, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.09149

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.08340

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.07418

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/ FCRR.U

0.07267

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF

FCRH

0.06483

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.01346

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.06858

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.07369

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.07746

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.03217

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.02770

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.06813

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

0.15884

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.08819

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF

FCLH

0.07576

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange*

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF

FCCQ

0.15287

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.10045

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

0.08698

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

0.07642

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

0.04943

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

0.03377

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

*   Units of the ETF are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange after close of business on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 and listed on Cboe Canada Inc. on Thursday, March 28, 2024. After this change, units of the ETF will only be available for trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $235 billion in assets under management (as at March 18, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

