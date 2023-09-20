Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs Français

News provided by

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

20 Sep, 2023, 18:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2023 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of September 27, 2023 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 29, 2023.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker

Symbol

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment

Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

 Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.04733

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

 Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.06148

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

 Dividend Currency

 Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.05449

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

 Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

0.05835

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

 Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.05180

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity International

 High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.03891

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short

 Term Corporate Bond

 ETF

FCSB

0.06269

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker

Symbol

Cash

Distribution

 Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment

Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index

 ETF

FCCB

0.06748

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus

 Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.08132

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Global

 Investment Grade Bond

 ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.07049

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian

Monthly High Income 

ETF

FCMI

0.02666

 

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF

FCGI

0.02836

 

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment

Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low

 Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.26755

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

 Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.16807

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.15430

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

 Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.17934

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

 Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.08437

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

 Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCQH

0.07568

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value

 Index ETF

FCCV

0.09774

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index

 ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

0.03892

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

 Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value

Currency Neutral Index

 ETF

FCVH

0.03646

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $206 billion in assets under management (as at September 19, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC