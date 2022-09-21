TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2022 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of September 28, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 30, 2022.

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.10146 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.09254 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 0.08942 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 0.07224 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 0.06867 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.05105 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.04388 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.05021 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07089 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.05974 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.03758 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.03830 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 0.20268 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 0.12979 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 0.12729 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 0.18956 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 0.12864 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 0.12590 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 0.09690 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U - 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH - 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $187 billion in assets under management (as at September 20, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

