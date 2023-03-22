Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs Français
Mar 22, 2023, 17:13 ET
TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2023.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
Symbol
|
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.10608
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.10759
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
0.09726
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
0.09099
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
0.08222
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
0.00893
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond
ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.06692
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.07496
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.09224
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity Global
Investment Grade Bond
ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.08141
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High Income
ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.03715
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.03261
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.23672
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
0.11049
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Currency
Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.09874
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.23373
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Index ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
0.10680
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
Currency Neutral Index
ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.09758
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value
Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.10088
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index
ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
0.04333
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value
Currency Neutral Index
ETF
|
FCVH
|
0.03761
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
Exchange
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $196 billion in assets under management (as at March 21, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
www.fidelity.ca
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
