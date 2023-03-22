Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs Français

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2023 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2023.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker

Symbol

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment

Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.10608

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.10759

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.09726

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

0.09099

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.08222

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.00893

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond

ETF

FCSB

0.06692

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index

ETF

FCCB

0.07496

 

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.09224

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond

ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.08141

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian

Monthly High Income

ETF

FCMI

0.03715

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF

FCGI

0.03261

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment

 Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.23672

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Index ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.11049

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.09874

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.23373

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Index ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.10680

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCQH

0.09758

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value

Index ETF

FCCV

0.10088

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index

ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

0.04333

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value

Currency Neutral Index

ETF

FCVH

0.03761

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock

Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $196 billion in assets under management (as at March 21, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
www.fidelity.ca

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

