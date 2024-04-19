Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs Français

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the April 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of April 26, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on April 30, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.14332

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.10630

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.09484

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/ FCRR.U

0.08102

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF

FCRH

0.07330

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.09697

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.07948

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.08473

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.05135

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.04412

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.03790

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.04992

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Cboe Canada

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $235  billion in assets under management (as at April 18, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

