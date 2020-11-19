TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the November 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of November 26, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 30, 2020.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.15020 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF FCUD 0.10087 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCUH 0.11500 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 0.06119 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCRH 0.08129 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.00080 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S.

High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 0.09583 31615L105 CA31615L1058 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S.

High Yield Bond Currency

Neutral ETF FCHH 0.09324 31615M103 CA31615M1032 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.03222 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.03897 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Core

Plus Bond ETF FCGB 0.02460 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Investment

Grade Bond ETF FCIG 0.02331 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian Monthly

High Income ETF FCMI 0.06857 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 0.04180 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $162 billion in assets under management (as at November 16, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

