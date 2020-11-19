Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs Français
Nov 19, 2020, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the November 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of November 26, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 30, 2020.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
0.15020
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD
|
0.10087
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
0.11500
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRR
|
0.06119
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRH
|
0.08129
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
0.00080
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
|
FCHY
|
0.09583
|
31615L105
|
CA31615L1058
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
|
FCHH
|
0.09324
|
31615M103
|
CA31615M1032
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
|
FCSB
|
0.03222
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Systematic
|
FCCB
|
0.03897
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global Core
|
FCGB
|
0.02460
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global Investment
|
FCIG
|
0.02331
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
|
FCMI
|
0.06857
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global Monthly
|
FCGI
|
0.04180
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
