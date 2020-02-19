Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs and Fixed Income ETFs

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Feb 19, 2020, 17:23 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the February 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs and Fixed Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of February 26, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 28, 2020.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.07988

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.05957

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.04907

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.05154

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.04086

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.04192

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield Bond
ETF

FCHY

0.07960

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield Bond
Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.07916

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian
Short Term Corporate
Bond ETF

FCSB

0.03566

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF

FCCB

0.03166

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Core
Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

0.05138

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $145 billion in assets under management (as at January 31, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss. 

