Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity Dividend Factor ETFs

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Aug 21, 2019, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the August 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of Dividend Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of August 28, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 30, 2019.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.08986

 

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.04708

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.05427

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.05351

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.05291

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.04241

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and worldclass resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138.8 billion in assets under management (as at August 19, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss. 

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: chris.pepper@fidelity.ca

