TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the February 2025  cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of February 26, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 28, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.08399

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.01156

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.00875

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/ FCRR.U

0.02642

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.03091

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.05934

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.06635

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.07991

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.02936

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.02146

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.06259

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

0.17631

31613F100

CA31613F1009

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF

FCUB/

FCUB.U

0.05220

315945105

CA3159451051

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of February 28, 2025 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 4, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

0.01670

31642L664

CA31642L6641

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series)

FCAB/ FCAB.U

0.07535

315944108

CA3159441086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $292 billion (as at February 18, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

