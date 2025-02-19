TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the February 2025 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of February 26, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 28, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.08399 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.01156 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 0.00875 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 0.02642 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.03091 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.05934 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.06635 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07991 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.02936 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.02146 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.06259 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 0.17631 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF FCUB/ FCUB.U 0.05220 315945105 CA3159451051 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of February 28, 2025 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 4, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.01670 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/ FCAB.U 0.07535 315944108 CA3159441086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $292 billion (as at February 18, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]