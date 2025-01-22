Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

News provided byFidelity Investments Canada ULC
Jan 22, 2025, 17:30 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the January 2025 cash distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of the Fidelity mutual fund ("Fidelity Fund") listed below.
For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of January 29, 2025 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on January 31, 2025, as detailed in the table below:
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
0.11325
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.09865
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
0.07518
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRR/ FCRR.U
|
0.07474
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
0.06214
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic
|
FCCB
|
0.07168
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
|
FCSB
|
0.08648
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.05584
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian
|
FCMI
|
0.03268
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly
|
FCGI
|
0.03096
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Global
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.05963
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Equity Premium
|
FEPY/
FEPY.U
|
0.18520
|
31613F100
|
CA31613F1009
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
For ETF Series of the Fidelity Fund, unitholders of record as of January 31, 2025 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 4, 2025, as detailed in the table below:
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Tactical High
|
FTHI
|
0.02379
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $285 billion (as at January 21, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
