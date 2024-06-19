Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français
Jun 19, 2024, 17:30 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the June 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs, Value Factor ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity mutual fund (the "Fidelity Fund").
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of June 26, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 28, 2024.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.11329
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.05680
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCUH
|
0.04917
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF
|
FCRR/ FCRR.U
|
0.05757
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCRH
|
0.04891
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
|
FCID
|
0.16665
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.01684
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.04589
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.07447
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.03977
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.04115
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.05931
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
FTHI
|
0.02255
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF
|
FCCL
|
0.18767
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
0.10038
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCLH
|
0.08876
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF
|
FCCQ
|
0.21738
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
0.12109
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCQH
|
0.11039
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Value ETF
|
FCCV
|
0.11170
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
0.04390
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCVH
|
0.05353
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF
|
FCIL
|
0.34245
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity International High Quality ETF
|
FCIQ/ FCIQ.U
|
0.35290
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International Value ETF
|
FCIV
|
0.60493
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $248 billion in assets under management (as at June 17, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
