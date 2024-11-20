Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français
Nov 20, 2024, 17:30 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the November 2024 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity mutual fund (the "Fidelity Fund") listed below.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of November 27, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 29, 2024.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
0.06476
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.01679
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
0.01368
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend
|
FCRR/
|
0.03731
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
0.00000
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Systematic
|
FCCB
|
0.06145
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
|
FCSB
|
0.07736
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.07440
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
|
FCMI
|
0.02429
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global
|
FCGI
|
0.01905
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.06972
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Equity Premium
|
FEPY/
FEPY.U
|
0.17648
|
31613F100
|
CA31613F1009
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Tactical High Income
|
FTHI
|
0.01837
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $274 billion (as at November 18, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
