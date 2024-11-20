TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the November 2024 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity mutual fund (the "Fidelity Fund") listed below.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of November 27, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 29, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend ETF FCCD 0.06476 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.01679 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral ETF FCUH 0.01368 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend

for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.03731 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend ETF FCID 0.00000 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.06145 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07736 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07440 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly

High Income ETF FCMI 0.02429 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global

Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.01905 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond

ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.06972 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium

Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 0.17648 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Cash Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High Income

Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.01837 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $274 billion (as at November 18, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

