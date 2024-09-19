TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the September 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs, Value Factor ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity mutual fund (the "Fidelity Fund").

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of September 26, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 30, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.08445 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.10225 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 0.09020 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.09453 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.05765 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.06272 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07398 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07270 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.03432 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.03454 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.06711 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.02546 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL 0.22272 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Cboe Canada Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 0.10199 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ 0.18446 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 0.14667 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 0.12717 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 0.11197 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 0.05897 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 0.0544 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $259 billion (as at September 18, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

https://www.fidelity.ca

