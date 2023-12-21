TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) has refiled the Semi-Annual Management Report of Fund Performance (MRFP) for Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF (the Fund). The refiling is to correct an inadvertent misstatement in the disclosure of the Fund's management expense ratio (MER). No other changes were made to the Fund's MRFP.



Original Revised Gross MER 0.97 % 1.16 % Net MER 0.97 % 1.13 %

The revised MRFP is available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and through Fidelity's designated website at www.fidelity.ca.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $216 billion in assets under management (as at December 20, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing, alternative mutual funds and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies as well as online trading platforms.

