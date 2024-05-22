New products include ETF series of Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today launched two new mutual funds and four new ETF series. Fidelity continues to expand product choice for advisors and investors both through new funds, and by offering ETF versions of existing products. The new products include an ETF series of Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (launched in fall 2023), which has proven to be a popular investment solution among advisors and investors.

The ETF Series listed below will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

New mutual funds:

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund

Fidelity Global Micro-Cap Fund

New ETFs:



Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund - ETF Series (FGEB)

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund – ETF Series (FGEP)

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund – ETF Series (FTHI)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund – ETF Series (FCEM)

"We're bringing these funds and ETFs to market for Canadian advisors and investors to offer more choice, providing them the ability to access our growing suite of products as a mutual fund or ETF, depending on their preferences and needs," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity. "Our new products provide exposure to different kinds of global opportunities, from small businesses with above average growth potential to alternative investments, and benefit from the experience and expertise of our seasoned portfolio managers."

Why consider these funds:

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund – ETF Series (FGEP)

Provides an ETF version of the mutual fund that combines three equity styles (through portfolio managers Mark Schmehl , Dan Dupont , and Hugo Lavallée) plus exposure to liquid alternatives.

, , and Hugo Lavallée) plus exposure to liquid alternatives. Offers diversification and above-market return potential throughout a market cycle.

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund and ETF Series

Offers a balanced version of the popular Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund.

Diversifies risk and return potential with three equity styles (through portfolio managers Mark Schmehl , Dan Dupont , and Hugo Lavallée) and two fixed income teams.

Fidelity Global Micro-Cap Fund (managed by Salim Hart)

Aims to provide exposure to high-growth potential companies and diversification opportunity with micro-caps from around the world.

Uses a blend of fundamental and quantitative research to find quality businesses at attractive prices.

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund – ETF Series (FTHI)

Provides an ETF version of the mutual fund (managed by Adam Kramer , Ford O'Neil and Ramona Persaud ) that seeks income and capital growth across various income sectors.

, Ford O'Neil and ) that seeks income and capital growth across various income sectors. Offers flexibility to invest in high yield bonds, investment grade bonds, preferred shares, convertible securities, and emerging market debt.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund – ETF Series (FCEM)

Provides an ETF version of the mutual fund (managed by Sam Polyak ) that aims to invest in leading companies in emerging markets.

) that aims to invest in leading companies in emerging markets. Enhances diversification with lower correlation to broader markets and developed economies.

Learn more about the funds and get expert insights

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $242 billion in assets under management (as at May 14, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products, alternative strategies and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies as well as through online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds, asset allocation services and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund and Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund can invest in underlying funds that are alternative mutual funds. Alternative mutual funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these underlying funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the underlying funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the underlying funds decrease in value.

Fidelity Global Micro-Cap Fund invests in micro- and small-capitalization companies, which involve greater risks like less liquidity and higher volatility compared to larger companies. Please read the Fund's prospectus for more details of these and other risks.

Unlike traditional mutual fund series, exchange-traded series (ETF series) are traded on stock exchanges. In the event of a disruption or a halt in trading of the ETF series on a stock exchange or marketplace on which the ETF series of a fund are traded, the trading price of the ETF series may be affected. As a result, the disruption or halting of such trading may cause a performance variance between the ETF series and the traditional mutual fund series because the ETF series may trade in the market at a premium or discount to the net asset value (NAV) per unit. There can be no assurance that the ETF series trading price will behave similar to the NAV per unit. The trading price of the ETF series will fluctuate in accordance with changes in a fund's NAV, as well as market supply and demand on the exchange or marketplace on which the ETF series are traded. As such, the performance between the ETF series and the traditional mutual fund series of a fund may vary. In addition, there are other factors that could lead to performance variances between the ETF series and the traditional mutual fund series, such as, for example, brokerage commissions and HST.

