TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced product name changes for multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, as listed below (collectively, the "Funds"). The changes are effective December 1, 2023.
The changes are intended to streamline the Funds' names for investors. The ETFs passively track tailor-made indices built by Fidelity Product Services LLC that focus on targeted factors or thematic exposures.
The investment objectives and strategies of the Funds remain unchanged, and no action is needed from unitholders. The tickers for the ETFs are not changing.
Current Name
New Name
Ticker
Listing
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF
FCCD
TSX
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF
FCUD/FCUD.U
TSX
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF
FCUH
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF
FCRR/FCRR.U
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF
FCRH
TSX
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
FCID
TSX
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF
FCCL
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF
FCUL/FCUL.U
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF
FCLH
TSX
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF
FCIL
TSX
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF
FCCQ
TSX
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF
FCUQ/FCUQ.U
TSX
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF
FCQH
TSX
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
Fidelity International High Quality ETF
FCIQ/FCIQ.U
TSX
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
Fidelity Canadian Value ETF
FCCV
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Value ETF
FCUV/FCUV.U
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF
FCVH
TSX
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
Fidelity International Value ETF
FCIV
TSX
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF
FCCM
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF
FCMO/FCMO.U
TSX
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF
FCMH
TSX
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
Fidelity International Momentum ETF
FCIM
TSX
Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF
Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF
FMTV
NEO
Current Name
New Name
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF Fund
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF Fund
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF Fund
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Fund
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF Fund
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF Fund
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF Fund
Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF Fund
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF Fund
Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF Fund
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF Fund
Fidelity International High Quality ETF Fund
Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF Fund
Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF Fund
Fidelity's growing ETF business is at $4 billion in assets under management (as of November 23, 2023) and continues to expand its innovative product offering in the marketplace, providing choice for investors and helping them meet their financial goals. Fidelity's ETF lineup ranges from All-in-One ETFs, Active ETFs, and Equity ETFs to Fixed Income ETFs, Balanced or Multi-Asset ETFs, and Digital Asset ETFs.
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $211 billion in assets under management (as at November 23, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing, alternative mutual funds and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
