Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced product name changes for multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, as listed below (collectively, the "Funds"). The changes are effective December 1, 2023.

The changes are intended to streamline the Funds' names for investors. The ETFs passively track tailor-made indices built by Fidelity Product Services LLC that focus on targeted factors or thematic exposures.

The investment objectives and strategies of the Funds remain unchanged, and no action is needed from unitholders. The tickers for the ETFs are not changing.

ETFs

Current Name New Name Ticker Listing Exchange















Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD TSX Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/FCUD.U TSX Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH TSX Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/FCRR.U TSX Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF FCRH TSX Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID TSX Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL TSX Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/FCUL.U TSX Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF FCLH TSX Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF FCIL TSX Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ TSX Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/FCUQ.U TSX Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH TSX Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF Fidelity International High Quality ETF FCIQ/FCIQ.U TSX Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV TSX Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/FCUV.U TSX Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH TSX Fidelity International Value Index ETF Fidelity International Value ETF FCIV TSX Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF FCCM TSX Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF FCMO/FCMO.U TSX Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF FCMH TSX Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF Fidelity International Momentum ETF FCIM TSX Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF FMTV NEO

Mutual Funds

Current Name New Name Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF Fund Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF Fund Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Fund Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF Fund Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF Fund Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF Fund Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF Fund Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF Fund Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF Fund Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF Fund Fidelity International High Quality ETF Fund Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF Fund Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF Fund

Fidelity's growing ETF business is at $4 billion in assets under management (as of November 23, 2023) and continues to expand its innovative product offering in the marketplace, providing choice for investors and helping them meet their financial goals. Fidelity's ETF lineup ranges from All-in-One ETFs, Active ETFs, and Equity ETFs to Fixed Income ETFs, Balanced or Multi-Asset ETFs, and Digital Asset ETFs.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $211 billion in assets under management (as at November 23, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing, alternative mutual funds and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

