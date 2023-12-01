Fidelity Investments Canada announces product name changes Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

01 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced product name changes for multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, as listed below (collectively, the "Funds"). The changes are effective December 1, 2023.

The changes are intended to streamline the Funds' names for investors. The ETFs passively track tailor-made indices built by Fidelity Product Services LLC that focus on targeted factors or thematic exposures.

The investment objectives and strategies of the Funds remain unchanged, and no action is needed from unitholders. The tickers for the ETFs are not changing.

ETFs

Current Name

New Name

Ticker

Listing

Exchange








Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

TSX

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/FCUD.U

TSX

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/FCRR.U

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF

FCRH

TSX

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

TSX

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/FCUL.U

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF

FCLH

TSX

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF

FCIL

TSX

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF

FCCQ

TSX

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/FCUQ.U

TSX

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

TSX

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

Fidelity International High Quality ETF

FCIQ/FCIQ.U

TSX

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/FCUV.U

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

TSX

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

Fidelity International Value ETF

FCIV

TSX

Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF

FCCM

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

FCMO/FCMO.U

TSX

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF

FCMH

TSX

Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF

Fidelity International Momentum ETF

FCIM

TSX

Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF

Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF

FMTV

NEO
Mutual Funds

Current Name

New Name

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF Fund

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF Fund

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF Fund

Fidelity International High Quality ETF Fund

Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF Fund

Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF Fund

Fidelity's growing ETF business is at $4 billion in assets under management (as of November 23, 2023) and continues to expand its innovative product offering in the marketplace, providing choice for investors and helping them meet their financial goals. Fidelity's ETF lineup ranges from All-in-One ETFs, Active ETFs, and Equity ETFs to Fixed Income ETFs, Balanced or Multi-Asset ETFs, and Digital Asset ETFs.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $211 billion in assets under management (as at November 23, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing, alternative mutual funds and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

