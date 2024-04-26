TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced that fixed income portfolio manager Jeff Moore has made the personal decision to retire at the end of 2024. Jeff will remain focused on co-managing the Fidelity Funds he is currently on (see below) until retirement and will play an instrumental role during the transition to help our clients be well positioned for the future. Following requisite approvals, a transition plan will be announced in the near future.

Portfolio manager Michael Plage, who co-manages a substantial portion of the applicable Fidelity Funds alongside Jeff, will continue managing the funds while additional investment resources are being added to the investment team overseeing these strategies. There will be no changes to the Fidelity Funds' investment objectives or strategies as a result of Jeff's retirement.

Fidelity's fixed income division leverages the insight of over 350 research professionals across the organization and operates within an effective team-based structure. Each of Fidelity's fixed income mandates are managed by a team composed of portfolio management, credit research, quantitative research and trading professionals.

"On behalf of everyone at Fidelity Investments Canada, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Jeff for his partnership and commitment to our clients in Canada and helping to build better financial futures," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing. "Whether being a steward of funds he co-manages, regularly engaging and supporting our clients with their investing journeys, mentoring the next generation of portfolio managers and so much more, Jeff has made a positive difference in so many ways and will continue to do so right through to his retirement. We would like to congratulate Jeff on his retirement and wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life."

In keeping with our commitment to informing our clients and delivering exceptional client experience, there will be an announcement in the near future following requisite approvals with details covering the portfolio management transition plan.

Fidelity Funds currently co-managed by portfolio manager Jeff Moore :

Funds co-managed by Jeff Moore ("Fidelity Funds") Other named portfolio managers Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Currency Neutral Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Hedged Multi-Asset Base Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF Michael Plage Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF Michael Plage Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Global Bond Fund Andrew Lewis, Michael Foggin, Lisa Easterbrook Fidelity Global Bond Multi-Asset Base Fund Andrew Lewis, Michael Foggin, Lisa Easterbrook Fidelity Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund Andrew Lewis, Michael Foggin, Lisa Easterbrook Fidelity Global Bond Currency Neutral Multi-Asset Base Fund Andrew Lewis, Michael Foggin, Lisa Easterbrook Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Currency Neutral Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Tactical Credit Fund Michael Plage Fidelity Tactical Fixed Income Fund Sri Tella, Lee Ormiston Fidelity Premium Tactical Fixed Income Private Pool Sri Tella, Lee Ormiston Fidelity U.S. Bond Multi-Asset Base Fund Michael Plage Fidelity U.S. Bond Currency Neutral Multi-Asset Base Fund Michael Plage

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $237 billion in assets under management (as at April 24, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing, alternative mutual funds and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, insurance companies and online trading platforms.

