TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, one of the top investment management firms in Canada, today announced plans to add a small allocation to Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ within Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF and Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF and corresponding mutual fund versions. As a result, the risk ratings of the following funds will be updated effective on or about January 21, 2022:

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF Low to Medium Medium Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF Fund Low to Medium Medium

The decision to add a small allocation to Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF within the funds in the All-in-One suite was made for its diversification benefits with the potential to improve risk-adjusted returns going forward.

The investment objectives will remain unchanged.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $208 billion in assets under management (as at December 31, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, internationBitcoinal and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

