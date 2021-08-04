FICO Extends Distribution Agreement with TransUnion for FICO® Score in Canada

The FICO® Score is the standard measure of consumer credit risk deployed in more than 30 countries

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global analytics software provider FICO, today announced that it has extended a multi-year agreement with TransUnion of Canada, Inc. to distribute FICO® Scores to lenders, consumers and additional businesses in Canada. The renewed agreement continues to make the FICO® Score available to the Canadian market for years to come.

"The extension of our distribution agreement ensures that the Canadian market will continue to have access to the benefits of the FICO® Score, one of the most predictive and trusted credit scoring tools for risk management," said Kevin Deveau, vice president and managing director, FICO Canada. "The FICO Score has been core to the lending process in Canada for nearly three decades."

"TransUnion's comprehensive data coverage and robust product suite will continue to support Canadian consumer broad access to credit and financial empowerments," said Todd Skinner, president, TransUnion Canada. "Through this long-term contract with FICO, we look forward to continuing to service the Canadian credit ecosystem and empowering consumers to achieve their financial potential."

This extended agreement drives value for organizations, as accessible data can be used for more informed credit decisions. It also helps to educate Canadian consumers to become more informed about their credit and how FICO® Scores impact their credit health.

FICO® Scores have been deployed in more than 30 countries on five continents.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

