FibreStream First to Offer 5000 Mbps Internet in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - FibreStream is excited to announce the launch of Canada's first 5000 Mbps residential Internet package (5 Gigabits per second), the fastest Internet speeds available to consumers in Canada. With less than 50 employees, this burgeoning Canadian ISP has demonstrated user-focused innovation to achieve a landmark service offering ahead of an increasingly competitive market.

"Faster Internet at fair rates is welcome news for all Canadians, and being the first to offer 5000 Mbps is a significant accomplishment for the FibreStream team," says Aly Damji, Executive Vice President at Hullmark.

Established in 2009, FibreStream works exclusively with large condominium buildings to install its own private fibre network in each building, and leverages economies of scale to offer superior services and guaranteed speeds, at a much lower rate than competitors.

"Improving the resident experience is critical to a landlord's customer service strategy; this includes provisions for innovative solutions that add value while increasing consumer choice," according to Damji. "Keeping communities connected to the latest communication infrastructure is a priority shared by stakeholders at every level, and FibreStream continues to emerge as a credible contender occupying an important space in the market."

With 5000 Mbps Internet speeds, consumers can:

Download all 7 seasons of Game of Thrones in less than 15 seconds

Stream HD content on hundreds of devices at the same time, buffer-free

Backup and restore devices to and from the cloud in seconds

Enjoy a superior gaming experience with ultra-low latency and unparalleled throughput

"As consumer technology accelerates to bring an increasing number of connected devices into the home, so too does the demand for faster home Internet," says Drew Barton, Director of Sales and Marketing, FibreStream. "Ultra HD streaming, VR/AR gaming, smart-home automation, virtual collaboration and countless other high bandwidth applications are becoming commonplace among typical users. The very best connectivity solutions are critical for Canadians to thrive in the digital economy and we're proud to do our part to put Canada on the map when it comes to Internet speed."

Simplifying and automating the user experience is at the core of FibreStream strategy; service can be instantly activated remotely with no technician visit for previously wired units. For those that aren't pre-wired, FibreStream offers same-day or next-day installations.

FibreStream has over 60,000 condo units on-net in Toronto and the GTA, Ottawa, and – as of recently – Vancouver, with plans to reach over 100,000 units next year.

About FibreStream

FibreStream was established in 2009 and has remained an independent Internet service provider offering unlimited fibre-optic Internet to condo residents, delivered via its private fibre network.

