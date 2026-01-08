MONTRÉAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Superior Court of Québec has authorized a Québec class action against FCA Canada Inc. (Court File No. 500-06-00905-188).

The class action concerns all persons in Québec who purchased or leased a Fiat 500 vehicle, model years 2012 to 2019 (any trim line). The lawsuit alleges that the door handle and/or door locking mechanisms of these vehicles are affected by defects that may cause handles to jam, break, or detach (the "Door Handle Issue").

If approved, the settlement provides an extended warranty program covering the Door Handle Issue. Under this program, FCA will repair or replace affected door handles free of charge, subject to inspection. Coverage is available for ten (10) years from the vehicle's in-service date. For vehicles already over ten (10) years old when eventual settlement approval notices are distributed, an additional one (1) year of coverage will be provided from the date of their distribution. There is no limit on the number of claims during the warranty period, however preventative inspections or repairs are not covered.

The settlement also provides for reimbursement of any costs previously incurred by class members for repairs related to the Door Handle Issue with supporting documentation. Claims must be submitted within one (1) year from the date the settlement approval notices are first distributed. There is no limit on reimbursement amounts. FCA will also pay for all administration expenses, notice costs, and class counsel fees and disbursements (plus applicable taxes). Class members therefore have nothing to pay to participate in this class action or the proposed settlement.

A settlement approval hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the Montréal Courthouse (1 Notre-Dame St. East), Room 17.09, or via Microsoft Teams. Class members wishing to remain in the class need not take any action at this time. Those wishing to exclude themselves must do so by February 4, 2026. Written objections must be submitted by February 6, 2026. Please do not contact FCA or the Court directly regarding this notice.

For more information, visit www.fiat500doorhandlesettlement.ca.

SOURCE Concilia Services Inc.