FHCP CEO to House of Commons: Canada Must Enact Fairness and Accountability in Retail (FAIR) Practice Code

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) is scheduled to address the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food today and warn that unethical behaviour by Canada's largest grocery retail corporations is harming Canadian farmers, suppliers, and consumers and putting Canada's food supply at risk.

Chief Executive Officer of FHCP Michael Graydon commented:

"For far too long, some large grocery retailers have used farmers and suppliers as a piggy bank, imposing arbitrary fees, raising costs, and paying suppliers less than they are owed – all while charging shoppers more and more.

The consequences are severe. When farmers and suppliers are forced to pay retail giants' bills, they struggle to pay their own and must cut back on innovating new products, investing in new facilities, and creating new jobs. 'Made in Canada' food becomes more expensive, and our food system weakens. Consumers have fewer, more expensive choices; workers lose job opportunities; and Canada loses investment to more competitive countries."

Graydon's prepared remarks highlighted that enforceable codes of conduct proved effective when similar unbalanced retail power threatened the sustainability of grocery supplies in the United Kingdom.

FHCP urges provincial and federal governments to work together quickly to create a federal framework and provincial Fairness and Accountability in Retail (FAIR) Practice Codes that will enforce fair practices to ensure Canada's grocery supply chain is transparent, efficient, and equitable for all.

Large retailers' unfair treatment of farmers and suppliers is expected to be discussed during the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Agriculture meetings which are scheduled to begin November 20 and continue November 27.

