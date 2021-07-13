FH Health Launches Rapid Antigen At-Home Screening Service for COVID-19 Virus

FH At Home test provides rapid means to detect most individuals who are highly contagious

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - FH Health, a leader in Ontario for same-day COVID-19 testing, has launched the FH at Home Rapid At-Home Screening Service with the aim of providing fast and reliable results to detect highly contagious cases of the COVID-19 virus – all from the comfort of home.

The Rapid Antigen lateral flow test can process COVID-19 samples quickly without the need for any lab equipment and is supported by a short, online tutorial to ensure individuals conduct the test properly. While it does not replace the need for a diagnostic test that can confirm if someone has COVID-19, FH at Home's screening device does provide reassurance especially since a negative test result means it is very unlikely that they are infected with the virus.

"While Ontario is speeding up the economic reopening plans, there still remains a concern of transmission for many individuals, whether because they are not yet fully vaccinated or they are starting to go to events and public spaces," said Meena Mahil, VP of Patient Experience at FH Health. "The FH Rapid Antigen At-Home screening service is convenient to use, and ideal for anyone who would like some peace of mind before visiting friends and relatives, going to a restaurant, wedding or even the cottage."

The test can also be used to screen young children, many of whom may not yet be eligible for a vaccine. Any positive results are required to be identified to the local Public Health Unit, and will need to be confirmed with a follow-up COVID-19 RT-PCR diagnostic test.

How it works

FH at Home's Rapid Antigen screening kit can be purchased online in packages of five for less than $100, for either home delivery or pick-up at one of FH Health's clinics in Toronto and across the GTA. The entire screening procedure takes about 25 minutes, with 10 minutes for setup and sampling and 15 minutes to get results. Clients log in to a secure site and register their test via a QR code, then access the FH at Home Rapid Test Service online training before performing the nasal swab.

With many Canadians eager to resume normal activities – particularly those who have had to delay weddings or other important events – while still being safe, the FH At Home kits are an additional way to keep people attending Toronto events safe.

To learn more about the FH At Home Rapid At-Home Screening Service or to order a kit, visit www.fhathome.com .

About FH Health:

FH Health is a private healthcare company in Ontario and the leader in providing Covid-19 PCR, rapid antigen and antibody testing for organizations and individuals. Providing same-day results and real-time contact tracing to help groups and corporations keep their shared spaces safe, FH Health is the only testing provider in Ontario that can guarantee same-day results for COVID-19 PCR tests, allowing businesses to keep operations running and individuals to resume personal activity.

