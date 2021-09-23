FGP Launches Global Smaller Companies Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc. (FGP) is pleased to announce the launch of the FGP Global Smaller Companies Fund, offering investors opportunities for long-term capital appreciation in small- and mid-cap equities globally.

The Fund is managed by FGP's Global Equity Team with the same successful quality and value investment philosophy and process used by FGP for over 40 years. This team also manages the firm's Global, International, U.S., and Emerging Market equity strategies.

Our clients can now access our best investment ideas across the entire market cap spectrum. Tweet this

"We are excited to launch the FGP Global Smaller Companies Fund," said Ray Szutu, the Fund's lead portfolio manager. "Our clients can now access our best investment ideas across the entire market cap spectrum."

The global small / mid-cap equity universe is a significant segment of the broader market that might be underrepresented in investors' portfolios. Smaller companies have historically generated higher absolute and risk-adjusted equity returns than large companies.

"We can better pick our spots among smaller companies," said Mr. Szutu. "Stocks in this space are generally less followed by the broader investment community, which offers an attractive environment for fundamental, bottom-up investors like us. We have built a portfolio of leading companies that are predictable and have strong long-term growth prospects, bought at prudent valuation levels."

More details about the FGP Global Smaller Companies Fund can be found here.

SOURCE Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc

For further information: Kimberley Woolverton, (416) 848-1936, [email protected]

Related Links

foyston.com

