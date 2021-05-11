FGP launches ex-energy fund

The new fund's carbon intensity is 40% less than that of its benchmark, the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Tweet this

FGP also announced that its ESG initiatives earned the firm straight A's in the Principles for Responsible Investment's (PRI) 2020 assessment of investment managers around the world. The A's FGP earned from the PRI covered strategy, governance, equities, and fixed income. "I am very proud of everything our team is doing on ESG," said Mr. Pilsworth. For example, FGP was instrumental in convincing a major Canadian energy company to set meaningful carbon intensity targets. "Our ESG policy is to engage, monitor and report," said Mr. Pilsworth. "Within the Canadian energy sector, we have focused on greenhouse gas intensity targets as a key requirement for all industry participants. Simply put, we believe that every energy company should establish a credible path towards reducing carbon intensity with tangible mid-term goals and a long-term commitment in line with government policies. As long-term investors, we believe in working constructively with our portfolio companies to ensure that they are continuously improving."

More information about FGP's ESG policy and its PRI scores can be found here. A description of the FGP Canadian Ex-Energy Equity Fund can be found here.

