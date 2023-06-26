FG ACQUISITION CORP. FILES AMENDED AND RESTATED MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - FG ACQUISITION CORP. (TSX: FGAA.U) (TSX: FGAA.WT.U) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has amended and restated its material change report dated May 23, 2023, which was filed in connection with the Corporation's proposed business combination with Think Financial Group Holdings Limited (the "Business Combination").

The amended and restated material change report (the "Amended and Restated MCR") was filed in order to provide additional disclosure in respect of the Business Combination required under Section 5.2(1) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Amended and Restated MCR is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FG Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation. Kyle Cerminara serves as Chairman, Larry Swets, Jr. serves as Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Hassan R. Baqar serves as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. In addition, Robert I. Kauffman, a former co-founder and Principal of Fortress Investment Group, serves as a Senior Advisor to the Corporation. The Corporation received US$115 million of proceeds from its initial public offering which was completed on April 5, 2022 and the closing of the over-allotment option granted in connection with such initial public offering which was completed on April 20, 2022. The gross proceeds of the offering were placed in an escrow account with TSX Trust Company immediately thereafter and will be released upon consummation of the Qualifying Acquisition in accordance with the terms and conditions of the escrow agreement.

