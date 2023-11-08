FG ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL AND PLANNED REFILING OF PRELIMINARY NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - FG ACQUISITION CORP. (TSX: FGAA.U) (TSX: FGAA.WT.U) (the "Corporation" or "FGAC"), announced today that it has withdrawn its preliminary non-offering prospectus dated May 12, 2023 (the "Prospectus") with respect to its proposed business combination transaction (the "Qualifying Acquisition") with Think Financial Group Holdings Limited ("Think Financial").

Although the Corporation and Think Financial continue to work diligently towards completion of the Qualifying Acquisition, the Corporation will be unable to file its final prospectus within 180 days of the original filing date of the Prospectus and as a result will be required to refile the Prospectus. As such, the Corporation is withdrawing the Prospectus and intends to re-file a new Prospectus as soon as it is able, which will contain details of the Qualifying Acquisition, and continue pursuing the Qualifying Acquisition with Think Financial.

About FG Acquisition Corp.

FG Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation. Kyle Cerminara serves as Chairman, Larry Swets, Jr. serves as Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Hassan R. Baqar serves as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. In addition, Robert I. Kauffman, a former co-founder and Principal of Fortress Investment Group, serves as a Senior Advisor to the Corporation.

