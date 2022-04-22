FG ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PETE HUITSING TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - FG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: FGAA.V) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pete Huitsing to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Huitsing has over 15 years of experience in technology, cyber security, and leadership roles encompassing public, private and government sectors. Mr. Huitsing has served as a Security Partner and Staff Security Engineer at Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta") (NASDAQ: FB) since 2017. Mr. Huitsing served as the VP of Engineering for ZeeMee, Inc., a venture capital-backed education technology company, from 2014 to 2017,and as the Chief Technology Officer of Petra Partners, a hedge fund focusing on alternative lending platforms, from 2013-2016. Mr. Huitsing was a senior engineer at Endgame, a cybersecurity product company acquired by Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) in 2019, from 2012-2014. He also served as a cybersecurity analyst at the United States National Security Agency from 2005 until 2010.

In addition, Mr. Huitsing has held various operational, engineering, and consulting roles in the public and private sectors, primarily focused on information security and technology programs and products. Mr. Huitsing holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Tulsa.

About the Company

FG Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Company. In addition, Robert I. Kauffman, a former co-founder and Principal of Fortress Investment Group, serves as a Senior Advisor to the Company.

