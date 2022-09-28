FEW REGULATIONS, MANY PROBLEMS: WORLD ANIMAL PROTECTION RELEASES NEW INVESTIGATION INTO ROADSIDE ZOOS IN ONTARIO

New report highlights perceived violations of several existing regulations putting animals and public at risk, reinforcing the need for stronger regulations and enforcement from province

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection has released a new investigative report into the state of so-called roadside zoos in Ontario. Nothing New at the Zoo highlights a string of perceived violations which raises significant questions around enforcement of existing animal welfare regulations and public safety.

Lion at a roadside zoo in Ontario, August 2022. Undersized enclosures or unsafe, unsanitary conditions and lack of shelter were observed at many zoo-type venues across Ontario. (C) World Animal Protection (CNW Group/World Animal Protection) Monkey at a roadside zoo in Ontario. With few regulations in place, it is not surprising that there are more zoos, wildlife displays, and zoo-type exhibits in Ontario than in any other jurisdiction in Canada. (C) World Animal Protection (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

"The lack of enforcement, of what little regulation exists for these facilities, is deeply concerning," said World Animal Protection Campaign Manager Michèle Hamers. "This wild-west, patchwork system that has been in place for years just doesn't work, and we know that – it needs an overhaul to protect the public and captive wildlife."

The investigation reviewed the public-facing operations of 11 zoos across Ontario.

World Animal Protection discovered dozens of concerning instances of potential non-compliance with the Standards of Care Regulations established under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act from enclosures too small for the animals to behave naturally, to the unsafe construction of fences for animals like tigers and lions - risking escape.

At some zoos, it appeared that the height of tiger and lion fencing was well below professionally recommended minimum standards of 4.8 metres.

A majority of zoos visited, encouraged unsafe interactions between visitors and wild animals, like the unsupervised feeding of wild animals.

World Animal Protection has sent complaints to the PAWS Inspectorate, regarding the concerns seen through this investigation.

"We actively encourage the PAWS Inspectorate to investigate our complaints immediately," added Hamers. "A thorough review of all facilities is needed to identify other possible violations - and to take appropriate measures to address them to protect both the public and the animals."

The investigation and report were completed as part of World Animal Protection's ongoing work to advocate the provincial government to develop and implement a mandatory licensing program for all facilities, businesses and institutions housing native and exotic animals and improve enforcement.

Among the recommendations to come out of the report:

Require enforcement officers to conduct comprehensive reviews of all Ontario zoos to identify violations of the PAWS Act standards and take appropriate measures to address them

zoos to identify violations of the PAWS Act standards and take appropriate measures to address them Implement a possession, breeding and acquisition ban on facilities, businesses, and institutions that do not meet licensing standards

Prohibit the use of wild animals for entertainment as well as the possession, keeping and breeding of dangerous and/or problematic wild animals by private individuals

World Animal Protection Wildlife Campaign Manager Michèle Hamers is available to speak to the report and the need for the Government of Ontario to immediately implement tighter regulations on these facilities.

