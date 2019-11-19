Fertilizer Canada urges quick action to resolve the Canadian National Railway strike

OTTAWA, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian fertilizer industry calls on the Prime Minister and his government to work quickly to end the CN strike and get the trains moving again. Fertilizer Canada is calling on both sides of the CN labour dispute to work together to find a solution. Decisive action is needed to mitigate the impact of this strike on our sector and the agribusiness sector.

"We urge representatives of CN Rail and its union to come to the table to reach common ground," said Garth Whyte, President and CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "The number one priority for the new federal cabinet is to find a quick resolution to this strike. Reliable rail service is critically important to our members and the Canadian farmers who are our customers. We must act quickly on any strike action to ensure the long-term sustainability of Canada's domestic and export markets."

Collectively, Fertilizer Canada represents the manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers – the backbone of Canada's agri-food economy. The fertilizer industry adds $23 billion annually to Canada's Gross Domestic Product and supports over 76,000 jobs, each of which is being negatively impacted by this strike. As one of the largest commodities by volume transported by Canada's railways, our members are critically dependent on their service to deliver products to farmers in Canada, the United States, and around the world.

Further, as has been raised during past labour disruptions, our members are particularly concerned that a strike may result in an embargo on the movement of sensitive fertilizer products such as anhydrous ammonia, a key nitrogen fertilizer. Aside from this being a potential infringement of the common carrier obligation, any disruption in the movement of these products may force the shutdown of our members' manufacturing facilities, with detrimental effects on equipment and employees' livelihoods.

Once this issue is resolved, the government must consider long-term action to prevent future labour disputes in services that are essential to Canada's economic health and stability.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. As the unified voice of the Canadian fertilizer industry, Fertilizer Canada works to promote the safe, responsible, and sustainable distribution and use of fertilizer. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Rabya Khanan, Communications Manager, rkhanan@fertilizercanada.ca, (343) 999-2512

