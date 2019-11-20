Fertilizer Canada strongly supports the Saskatchewan government's 2030 Economic Growth Plan

OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - As the unified voice of the fertilizer industry in Canada, Fertilizer Canada would like to extend its support to 'Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030. The fertilizer industry contributes over $5 billion dollars towards the province's GDP and employs over 19,000 people in Saskatchewan. As a major contributor to the agriculture industry, the fertilizer sector is prepared to do its part to help the government achieve the goals laid out in the plan.

The government of Saskatchewan and Fertilizer Canada have partnered to further the climate smart practices through the 4R (Right Source @ Right Rate, Right Time, Right Place ®) Nutrient Stewardship program. This science-based, extension program works with the province's farmers to incorporate best nutrient management practices under the 4R program which maximize economic growth and minimize environmental impact including greenhouse gas emissions. Continuing to work together to incorporate the 4Rs in Saskatchewan's climate strategy is not only complementary to the province's Economic Growth Plan,but will further contribute to the success of Canada's farmers for years to come.

"With the goal of increasing the province's population to 1.4 million and the creation of 100,000 new jobs by 2030, it is imperative that the Saskatchewan government takes a proactive step in ensuring that Canada's fertilizer industry remains globally competitive in the face of strong competition," said Garth Whyte, President and CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "We welcome the opportunity to work with the government of Saskatchewan to remove any excessive regulation or tax burdens that are not found in competing countries and jurisdictions in order to retain our competitive advantage."

The fertilizer industry in Saskatchewan employs highly paid and highly skilled workers such as engineers, scientists, tradespeople working in mines, production plants, laboratories, and farm supply outlets. Fertilizer Canada is committed to continuing to work with the Saskatchewan government, industry stakeholders and partners to implement programs that ensure a profitable, environmentally and socially responsible, abundant and healthy food production for all Canadians.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs nationally and over $5 billion dollars to Saskatchewan's GDP and employs over 19,000 people in Saskatchewan. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

