Fertilizer Canada Encourages All Political Parties to Incorporate 4R Nutrient Stewardship into Climate Change Strategies

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada is calling on all political parties in Canada to incorporate 4R Nutrient Stewardship (Right Source @ Right Rate, Right Time, Right Place®) in their environmental action plans as a solution to climate change.

By utilizing the 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework on-farm, farmers are able to reduce nutrient losses that result in environmental impacts to air, water and soil resources – including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"4Rs is the most important crop environmental innovation since zero till in the mid-1980s," said Garth Whyte, President & CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "Implementing 4R Nutrient Stewardship not only increases economic performance for growers but reduces on-farm greenhouse gas emissions by up to 35 per cent. Farmers and farm groups have increased adoption and now is the time for all political parties to recognize these actions."

4R Nutrient Stewardship is gaining momentum. The Canadian Canola Growers Association has included adoption of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship in their sustainability targets with a goal to have 50 per cent of canola production acres under 4Rs by 2025. A recent fertilizer use survey concluded that 61 per cent of farmers have reported awareness of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship program, representing 45 million acres of cropland.

The Federal Conservative's A Real Plan to Protect the Environment, recognizes the work farmers are doing to fight climate change through the use of 4R Nutrient Stewardship. In addition, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario governments have included 4R Nutrient Stewardship in their respective climate change strategies. Highlighting the good work industry and farmers are doing in response to climate change in Canada.

This past May the Federal Environment Committee report Clean Growth and Climate Change in Canada: Forestry, Agriculture and Waste, outlined testimony from several stakeholders which encouraged agricultural producers to implement the 4R principles on their land and work with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to develop nitrous oxide reduction protocols across Canada.

"Fertilizer Canada is pleased to see the inclusion of 4R Nutrient Stewardship as a solution to climate change in these strategies." said Whyte. "Fertilizer Canada stands ready to continue to work with the agriculture industry, as well as Federal and Provincial political parties on implementing this Canadian-made solution - positioning Canada as a world leader in on-farm environmental stewardship."

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. fertilizercanada.ca.

SOURCE Fertilizer Canada

For further information: Brittany Thibaudeau, Communications Coordinator, Bthibaudeau@fertilizercanada.ca, (613) 786-3043

Related Links

https://fertilizercanada.ca/

