Fertilizer Canada Calls for a Swift Resolution to Avoid CP Rail Strike

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada is calling on Teamster's Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) and Canadian Pacific Railways (CP Rail) to swiftly resolve their negotiations to avoid a potentially disastrous shutdown to the essential rail supply chain. If a resolution is not reached promptly a strike is set for March 16th at midnight, with services anticipated to slowdown March 13th. Work stoppage during the crucial spring seeding season will have crippling effects on the economy and agricultural sector, national and globally.

While we respect the collective bargaining process, a work stoppage will compromise Canada's position as a leading global fertilizer supplier and could result in fertilizer production facilities being forced to shut-in production, impacting Canadian workers, the economy, and food security.

"Fertilizer Canada and our members are greatly concerned with the looming CP strike," says Karen Proud, President and CEO, Fertilizer Canada. "The agriculture sector is already experiencing supply challenges compounded by the war in Ukraine and cannot withstand anymore disruption to the supply chain without severe consequences for farmers, food security in Canada and worldwide, and the Canadian economy."

75 per cent of all fertilizer produced and used in Canada is moved by rail, the industry is dependant on rail to move product across the country and into international markets who are counting on supply coming from Canada. There is no other alternative transportation method that currently has capacity or can be brought online in time to mitigate the impact of the work stoppage.

TCRC represents more than 3,000 Teamsters union members who work as engineers, conductors, trainpersons, and yardpersons. A work stoppage of any duration will impact nearly all commodities within the Canadian supply chain and cost the Canadian economy millions of dollars.

ABOUT FERTILIZER CANADA:

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy and is committed to supporting the industry through innovation, sustainability, stewardship, safety and security. As the foundation of Canada's agri-food sector, we apply innovative solutions that positively impact the environment, the economy, and the social fabrics of Canadian life.

SOURCE Fertilizer Canada

For further information: Kayla FitzPatrick, Director of Communications, Fertilizer Canada, [email protected], (613)979-8723