Fertilizer Canada Calling for Prompt Resolution to Avoid Strike at West Coast Ports

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada is calling on the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) to promptly come to an agreement to avoid a devastating shutdown of the West Coast Ports. The Port of Vancouver is especially critical to overseas shipments of potash fertilizer. The transportation of fertilizer and its application rely on careful timing and any interruption can jeopardize crop yields and global food security.

On June 28, the ILWU informed the BCMEA of their intention to strike on July 1 and it is vital the labour negotiations are resolved as soon as possible to prevent lengthy supply chain disruptions coming in and out of Canada's West Coast.

While we respect the collective bargaining process, shutting down the West Coast Ports would have damaging impacts on Canada's trade. The federal government must support the expeditious resolution of this strike to protect Canada's imports and exports, as well as our reputation on the world stage as a reliable trading partner. Geopolitical events, like the war in Ukraine, have put pressure on global potash supply, and dependable supply chains are essential to Canada's reputation as a reliable and stable trading partner.

"Potash is essential to global food security, and we are concerned the looming strike will jeopardize the delivery of our product to farmers around the world who need it to grow hearty, nutritious crops," says Karen Proud, President and CEO Fertilizer Canada. "The fertilizer industry depends on reliable supply chains to get our products to farmers. This strike is one of many disruptions we have seen and underscores the importance of strengthening Canada's supply chains."

Canada exports 95 per cent of the potash we produce to global markets with the majority flowing through the Port of Vancouver. Potash is second only to gold in export value, contributing about $5.52 billion to GDP annually. Over 75 countries rely on Canadian fertilizer. Canada is the number one producer of potash fertilizer in the world followed by Russia and Belarus.

