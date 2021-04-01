Fertilizer Canada appoints Karen Proud as President and Chief Executive Officer

Proud brings extensive senior-level management and leadership experience in the development, implementation and enforcement of regulatory and legislative policy. "Fertilizer Canada has a well-earned reputation in both programming and advocacy initiatives," said Proud. "Having worked for a number of manufacturing and retail sectors I am excited to take on this new role aimed at advancing the safe, secure, and sustainable production and use of fertilizer in Canada and around the world."

Prior to joining Fertilizer Canada, Proud was the Chief Operating Officer of Food Health and Consumer Products of Canada; a newly created association formed through a joint venture she spearheaded between Consumer Health Products Canada, where she had been President for seven years, and Food and Consumer Products of Canada.

"Karen's experience in association management and regulatory negotiation will ensure a continued focus on our industry's priorities, including achieving Federal recognition for 4R Nutrient Stewardship as the National Standard for nutrient management and the industry's Codes of Practice as the standard in product safety, as outlined in our Strategic Plan 2025," said Brian Mark and Chair of Fertilizer Canada's Board of Directors. "As a proven leader and relationship-builder, in combination with her extensive background and knowledge of government decision making, Karen will further develop and build upon Fertilizer Canada's foundation of achieving fair, competitive and science-based policies."

Proud assumes leadership from Garth Whyte, who has served as President since 2015. Whyte announced his retirement in the summer of 2020. The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Garth for his leadership, and his efforts to build and evolve the association.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

SOURCE Fertilizer Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Brittany Thibaudeau, Communications Specialist, [email protected], (613)786-3043

Related Links

https://fertilizercanada.ca/

