Fertility Matters Canada Announces First-of-its-Kind National Event to Raise Awareness for the Unspoken Side of Fertility

All proceeds will go towards new national advocacy strategy promoting equitable access to fertility care for over six million Canadians

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Fertility Matters Canada (FMC), a national organization that empowers Canadians to help reach their reproductive health goals, today announced its inaugural Fertility Matters 6K, a national event kicking off October 15th, which is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and running through to October 17th. Sixteen per cent of Canadians1 – roughly six million – experience fertility issues and, with them, a collection of knock-on effects, including anxiety, stress, isolation, and financial burdens. The 6K distance was strategically chosen to represent the six million Canadians who are affected by fertility challenges. Proceeds will go towards FMC's new national fertility advocacy strategy aimed at achieving equitable access to fertility care across all provinces.

"There are many barriers to accessing fertility care in Canada. This virtual event allows everyone to have a voice and to participate in a way that feels empowering to them," said Carolynn Dubé, Executive Director, Fertility Matters Canada. "We are committed to finding new ways to not only support those actively seeking fertility care, but to provide opportunities for everyone impacted by fertility to be part of the change, which includes those supporting loved ones."

This first-of-its kind virtual event will rally communities coast-to-coast to shed light on this important topic. Canadians can participate by signing up as an individual, joining a team or donating, and they are encouraged to share on social media using the hashtag, #FertilityMatters6K. The event is inclusive, with options to bike, run, walk, or wheel, and an opportunity to participate over the course of several days.

The accompanying social campaign, "I AM", is designed to prompt participants to share via social media why they are supporting the cause. Whether it is "I am running to honour the baby I carried and lost at 12 weeks" or "I am donating to support my daughter and her partner as they continue their journey to parenthood," this event will bring together everyone affected by fertility challenges in a meaningful way.

"It's time for everyone to join the conversation around fertility, not just those who have had to endure personally. The more we all talk, the chances of normalizing common fertility struggles will increase, which in turn will impact how society supports those who need to access care," said, Emily Getz host of the Day 1 Podcast and Fertility Matters Canada's 6K Chair. "When you are supporting a loved one through their fertility journey, it can be hard to know how to be there for them, so the fact that they can show up in this impactful way, regardless of where they live, means a lot."

Launch of New National Advocacy Strategy

To better equip all Canadians to reach their fertility goals, FMC is launching a national advocacy strategy aimed at levelling access to costly services. All proceeds from the event will go towards ramping up this initiative, heightening public pressure on provinces to ensure access is equitable. It will also include identifying and changing barriers to accessing care experienced by the gender and sexually diverse, people with disabilities, people of colour and other communities typically excluded from the current hetero-normative environment that dominates fertility care and coverage.

Currently only half of the Canadian provinces provide funding to assist with some of the out-of-pocket expenses associated with fertility care. With the average cost of a single IVF cycle approximately $20,000, trying to build a family for a vast number of Canadians is unattainable.

To sign up to walk, run, bike, wheel or to donate, please visit fertilitymatters6k.ca and follow the conversation @fertility_canada and #FertilityMatters6K.

To date, the following Canadian fertility clinics have pledged their participation in a continued effort to support Canadians and their reproductive health: Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health, Aurora Reproductive Care, Conceptia, Generation Fertility Newmarket, Generation Fertility Vaughan, Hannam Fertility Centre, Heartland Fertility & Gynecology Clinic, Kelowna Regional Fertility Centre, Markham Fertility Centre, Montreal Fertility Centre, Mount Sinai Fertility, Olive Fertility Centre, Ottawa Fertility Centre, Clinique Ovo, Procrea Fertilité Gatineau, Procrea Fertilité Quebec City, Reproductive Care Centre, Regional Fertility Program, Toronto Institute For Reproductive Medicine (ReproMed), TRIO, and Twig Fertility.

This event is made possible with the generous support of our platinum sponsors, EMD Serono and Ferring Canada.

About Fertility Matters Canada

Fertility Matters Canada (FMC) is the national organization that empowers Canadians to help reach their reproductive health goals by providing support, awareness, information and education; and promoting equal access to fertility treatments. We are Canada's fertility resource. We aim to meet the needs that may go unaddressed in the course of medical treatment, to reach out to those who may not be aware of the treatment options available, and to raise public awareness of fertility challenges and the difficulty many have to access treatment. At FMC, we reach out to provide help on many levels. Front line assistance is a key part of FMC's mission.

1 Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/fertility/fertility.html

SOURCE Fertility Matters Canada

For further information: Media inquiries about the Fertility Matters Canada 6K, please contact: Carolynn Dubé, [email protected] or 506-853-4401