FERO partners with University Health Network to test mobile medical units from converted shipping containers

In response to COVID-19, FERO International Inc. provides a solution to address the increased, changing and demanding needs of our healthcare system.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's healthcare system has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 with hospital bed shortages, outbreaks in long-term care homes and a backlog of surgeries. The pandemic has exposed how strained our system is and the need for flexibility and scalability in a moment's notice. FERO International Inc. (FERO) is solving these critical issues by turning shipping containers into hard structure mobile medical units.

These state-of-the art units are scalable and can be plugged together in any outdoor or large indoor space with multiple combinations to add additional capacity for ICUs, operating rooms, long-term care, triage centres and other care needs. FERO is proud to be working with University Health Network (UHN) to assess the patented technology that can be transported via truck, ship, or train – across Canada, and beyond.

"We are leading the way for hard structure mobile medical units with everything needed to provide proper care, ranging from labs to long-term care beds to intensive care units and operating rooms," said Sabrina Fiorellino, CEO and founder of FERO. "We are facing this pandemic together and the FERO team is thrilled to be working with UHN to evaluate the potential of our units to provide additional secured space to safely offer care without worry, when it is needed most."

FERO's breakthrough technology is proudly made in Ontario by Ontarians to support diverse health needs during critical times, such as hospitals, long-term care homes, military bases, correctional facilities and remote communities.

The innovative mobile units are temperature controlled with HEPA air filtration both in and out and medical-grade finishes to encourage infection control. The units' unique ability to apply positive or negative pressure without compromising the airflow at the flip of a switch allows them to be repurposed as operating rooms or ICUs. The customizable units contain oxygen, suction, and medical gas lines, in addition to wireless communications for patients or residents to stay in touch with their family and cameras for health professionals to monitor them. They are fully winterized for tough Canadian weather.

While in development, FERO received input from key players across health care settings to understand patient and provider perspectives and needs. Consultations included meetings with doctors, nurses, surgeons, ICU teams, specialists such as respirologists and critical care nurses, as well as executive leadership and custodial staff.

"After providing in-depth counsel to FERO as the technology was in development, a team of UHN experts is excited to test the FERO mobile units through live simulations," said Rebecca Repa, Executive Vice President of Clinical Support and Performance at UHN. "This is an important milestone as thought leaders across the health, technology and manufacturing industries collaborate to realize our shared vision of a nimbler healthcare system that can adapt during crises and pandemics."

About FERO International Inc.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, FERO is a cross-sector collaboration that creates scalable mobile medical units using breakthrough technologies supporting hospitals, long-term care homes, the military, correctional facilities, remote communities when there are bed shortages or during crises.

SOURCE FERO International Inc.

For further information: Helena Wade, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, E: [email protected], M: 613-483-7853