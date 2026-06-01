MONTREAL, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - FÉRIQUE Fund Management announces the launch of the FÉRIQUE ETF Portfolios – the FÉRIQUE ETF Moderate+ Portfolio, the FÉRIQUE ETF Balanced Portfolio, the FÉRIQUE ETF Growth+ Portfolio and the FÉRIQUE ETF 100% Equity Portfolio. Available as of June 1, 2026, these mutual funds consist primarily of index exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Structured as funds of funds, the FÉRIQUE ETF Portfolios provide diversified exposure to the main asset classes – Canadian and foreign fixed income securities, Canadian and foreign equities, and money market instruments – through ETFs selected by FÉRIQUE Fund Management. The four portfolios offered range from a moderate allocation (60% fixed income / 40% equities) to full exposure to equities, in order to meet a variety of needs and accommodate investors' different risk profiles.

"We are pleased to introduce this new line of ETF portfolios, which meets the growing demand from our investors," explains Francis Fortin, Chief Investment Officer at FÉRIQUE Fund Management. "These are turnkey solutions that have been carefully constructed, with a focus on selecting the best ETFs in their respective categories."

The management of the FÉRIQUE ETF Portfolios is carried out by FÉRIQUE Fund Management, which is responsible for asset allocation, the selection of underlying ETFs and periodic rebalancing. The portfolios are offered at management expense ratios (MERs) among the most competitive in their category, according to data provided by Fundata Canada Inc., with service included for clients of FÉRIQUE Investment Services, and a MER cap is set for each Portfolio. They are available exclusively to engineering professionals, their families, and their firms.

"With this new offering, we are continuing our commitment to developing efficient and diverse solutions that support the financial independence of engineering professionals in Quebec," concluded Mr. Fortin.

To learn more about the FÉRIQUE ETF Portfolios, please refer to the prospectus.

About FÉRIQUE Fund Management

Founded in 1999, FÉRIQUE Fund Management (www.ferique.com) is the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds. It is the only not-for-profit mutual fund company in Canada dedicated solely to serving the interests of engineering professionals and their families. The company offers 22 mutual funds, including 10 portfolios representing the different asset classes required for healthy diversification. Fund management is entrusted to reputable external firms mandated by FÉRIQUE Fund Management according to their respective specialties. FÉRIQUE Funds total nearly $5.3 billion and has more than 24,000 participants as of April 30, 2026.

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SOURCE Gestion FÉRIQUE

For information: Hugo Thibault, Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, FÉRIQUE Fund Management, 514 796-9206, [email protected]