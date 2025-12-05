MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds, Gestion FÉRIQUE announced today the replacement of the sub-manager for the FÉRIQUE Canadian Dividend Equity Fund.

On or around January 19th, 2026, Jarislowsky Fraser Global Investment Management (Jarislowsky Fraser), a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., will replace Lincluden Investment Management Limited as sub-manager of the FÉRIQUE Canadian Dividend Equity Fund. Founded in 1955 as a research boutique, Jarislowsky Fraser manages today more than 58 billion (Canadian dollars) in assets under management. The investment strategy of the FÉRIQUE Canadian Dividend Equity Fund focuses on large capitalization, blue-chip stocks in growing non-cyclical industries that provide sustainable dividends. The investment objective of the FÉRIQUE Canadian Dividend Equity Fund will remain unchanged.

About Gestion FÉRIQUE

Founded on October 12, 1999, Gestion FÉRIQUE (www.ferique.com) is the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds. FÉRIQUE is the only not-for-profit mutual fund company in Canada whose sole purpose is to serve the interests of engineers, engineering graduates and their families. The firm offers 18 mutual funds, including 6 portfolios diversified across all asset classes. Management of certain Funds is entrusted to renowned investment firms, handpicked by Gestion FÉRIQUE based on their asset class expertise. FÉRIQUE Funds have more than $5 billion in assets under management and over 24,000 clients as of October 31st, 2025.

