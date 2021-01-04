Feolan Financial Acquires Substantial Interest in Integral

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Integral Capital Partners Inc. (ICP), formerly Integral Wealth Management Inc, announced that Montreal-based Feolan Financial Inc (Feolan) has acquired a substantial interest in ICP through the acquisition of existing shares from outside shareholders. Concurrent with the Feolan transaction, John Gibson, ICP's founder and CEO, increased his ownership.

ICP is an unregulated holding company that owns 100% of Integral Wealth Securities Limited (IWSL) an IIROC-regulated securities dealer. IWSL is engaged three primary lines of business; wealth management, trading / market making and investment banking. IWSL operates from seven offices located in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. The management team and day to day operations of IWSL remain unchanged.

Feolan is founded and led by Michael Feola, an entrepreneur with interests in public securities, private operating companies and real estate. Mr. Feola has joined the Board of ICP.

Commenting on the transaction, IWSL CEO John Gibson noted "Michael's extensive network of relationships will be beneficial across the Integral platform. Michael is a dynamic individual who has added value to all the companies he has been involved with and we are delighted to welcome him as a partner in our parent company."

