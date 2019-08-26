Fengate welcomes Jaime McKenna as Managing Director and Group Head, Real Estate

Bringing 20 years of professional business experience, Jaime joins Fengate from Minto, where she has worked since 2008 and, most recently, held the role of Chief Investment Officer of Minto Apartment REIT. As part of the Minto executive team, Jaime led more than $1 billion of investment transactions as well as an ERP implementation, organizational realignment and change management across the company. She served as a member of multiple investment committees overseeing Minto's private institutional investments. Most recently, Jaime was part of the executive team that led the initial public offering of Minto Apartment REIT as well as the follow-on equity offering in April 2019.

Prior to Minto, Jaime was Director of Finance for Bell Canada where she specialized in financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions and led the financial integration of newly acquired ICT (information and communication technology) companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Jaime to Fengate and her arrival further strengthens the significant talent and drive of our team," said Lou Serafini Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Fengate. "Her extensive experience will be invaluable for our real estate business and for our work across the firm to consistently deliver the very best service and results for our clients."

Jaime frequently speaks on expert panels at conferences across Canada and she chaired the 2018 Canadian Apartment Investment Conference. Jaime holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with honours from Trent University and both a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator designation.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading independent alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto, Houston, Vancouver, New York and Oakville, Fengate is one of the most active real asset investors in North America. Fengate leverages more than 45 years of experience to invest in long-life and high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of the firm's clients. Learn more at fengate.com.

