Fengate unveils Legacy Space in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Fengate Asset Management ("Fengate"), is proud to unveil a Legacy Space at its downtown Toronto office, in partnership with The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund ("DWF").

Fengate's Legacy Space, in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, features a vibrant mural by Haudenosaunee artist, Kyle Joedicke. (CNW Group/Fengate Asset Management)

Dedicated to heightening awareness and providing education about Indigenous history and the path towards reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada, the safe and welcoming Legacy Space is one of many initiatives Fengate's Equity, Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity (EBID) Think Tank has in place as part of its commitment to promote and advance diversity and inclusion, both within its firm and the industry more broadly.

"When our firm established our Equity, Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity (EBID) Think Tank, our objectives with building an inclusive culture included focus on increased connection with Indigenous peoples," says Jaime McKenna, Managing Director, Group Head of Real Estate and EBID Co-Chair at Fengate. "This partnership with DWF supports our firm's EBID efforts towards delivering on our long-term commitment to inclusivity, one that respects and connects the diversity of our team, our clients, our partners, and our community members."

"The Legacy Spaces program is an opportunity for all organizations to provide education and awareness about Indigenous history and join the collective journey of reconciliation," says Sarah Midanik, President and CEO of The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF). "Creating a physical space reminds us that our ongoing commitment to transformative relationships with Indigenous people is critical. DWF is thrilled to welcome Fengate as a Legacy Space partner committed to doing this important work."

A vibrant mural by Haudenosaunee artist, Kyle Joedicke, commissioned through the Art Gallery of Hamilton, adorns the legacy room with an illustration that represents two separate cultures and ways of life, flowing in harmony together, and respecting each other's differences. With the intention to express a grander sense of community, Joedicke's artwork incorporates artistic elements from The Seven Grandfathers Teachings: Love, Honesty, Truth, Respect, Wisdom, Bravery, and Humility, considered guiding principles and core values of Indigenous people.

"At Fengate, we remain committed to advancing cultural understanding, connections, and a journey towards reconciliation , all which strongly rely on ongoing efforts that promote cultural awareness, encourage conversation, reflection, and education," said Darryl Sam, Principal, Investments and Origination, Private Equity and EBID Co-Chair at Fengate. "Our dedicated Legacy Space provides an opportunity for our firm and team members to recognize and honour the rich culture and significant contributions of Indigenous peoples."

As part of Fengate's commitment with DWF, the Legacy Space acts as a permanent physical space dedicated to promoting truth and reconciliation throughout the year.

ABOUT FENGATE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with over $6 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas and team members across North America, Fengate invests in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of our clients. A proud signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment and ILPA Diversity in Action initiative, and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into all stages of our investment process. Learn more at fengate.com

ABOUT THE GORD DOWNIE AND CHANIE WENJACK FUND

Inspired by Chanie's story and Gord's call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada. Learn more at DownieWenjack.ca.

