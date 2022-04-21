Fengate achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating for entire office portfolio

OAKVILLE, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Fengate Asset Management ("Fengate") is pleased to announce that the firm has earned the International WELL Building Institute's (IWBI) WELL Health-Safety Rating for its entire 1.7 million square foot office portfolio, managed on behalf of its investors including the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

"The health, safety, and wellness of our tenants and all those who come through our buildings is at the forefront of our work," said Scott Caverley, Senior Vice President, Leasing and Asset Management, Fengate. "To meet IWBI's high standards and rigorous criteria, our team reviewed and implemented enhanced building protocols, including management plans to improve air and water quality, control mould and moisture, and inhibit the spread of contaminants on high-touch surfaces. All these initiatives are geared towards making people feel safe and confident when they enter the buildings."

Fengate is also pursuing BOMA BEST certification, a distinction that recognizes excellence in energy conservation and environmental management in the commercial office sector, for its entire office portfolio. To date, 2265 and 2275 Upper Middle Road East and 1315 North Service Road East in Oakville, and 1 and 3 Concorde Gate and 12 Concorde Place, collectively known as Concorde Corporate Centre, in Toronto, have been awarded BOMA BEST Gold certification. The firm is actively working on attaining certification for the rest of its office portfolio, located at 1835 Yonge Street in Toronto; 1111 and 1122 International Boulevard in Burlington; and 2010, 2020 and 2060 Winston Park Drive in Oakville.

"I'm proud of our team, who worked tirelessly to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating and BOMA BEST certification for our office portfolio. Their efforts move us forward in our work to be a leader in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance," said Jaime McKenna, Managing Director and Group Head of Real Estate. "Participating in these programs, both of which require recurrent qualification, underscores our commitment to look beyond singular milestones and focus on the long-term and ongoing integration of ESG practices to all aspects of our business."

