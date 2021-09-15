MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Femmessor unveiled today its new name and brand identity. In fact, the organization, which has been working in the field of entrepreneurship for over 25 years, will now be known as Evol.

These changes come just months after the organization announced the expansion of its mandate and the creation of a new financing envelope to support diversely owned and inclusive businesses that make a positive impact on society.

"Femmessor continues to evolve and with Evol, we are convinced that we have found a name that truly embodies our ambition to transform the economy in order to make it more inclusive, equitable and sustainable. With our signature, 'financing change', our organization is strongly affirming its commitment to contribute to the creation, growth and acquisition of businesses that are led and owned by women and men entrepreneurs who represent the plurality of our society and who propose different, innovative and, above all, more conscious business models," said Sévrine Labelle, President and CEO of Femmessor, now Evol.

The announcement was made this morning as a premiere on Facebook by Sévrine Labelle accompanied by Evol spokesperson Danièle Henkel and Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette, the agency responsible for the new brand identity.

"By choosing to support diverse and inclusive businesses that generate a sustainable positive impact, Evol clearly positions itself as a change agent. We were inspired by Evol's commitment to positively impacting society through three priorities: economy, ecology and equity. We therefore came up with a word that highlights its commitment: to give wings to local women and men entrepreneurs and accompany them in their evolution," says Chris Bergeron, VP of inclusive creativity at Cossette.

Evol is a word inspired by the words evolution and flight which is envol in french. The logo drawn on an ascending slope reflects the fact that the support offered by the organization enables women and men entrepreneurs to take flight. As for the color red, it evokes the passion that drives those women and men who decide to become entrepreneurs.

"This new name reflects the organization's commitment to accompany women and men entrepreneurs in their evolution and enable them to fairly and equitably participate in the development of our economy. With its new financing envelope and thanks to the important expertise of its team, Evol has all it takes to truly contribute to the development of Quebec's full entrepreneurial potential. I wish Femmessor all the best in this new take-off," concludes Danièle Henkel, spokesperson for Femmessor, now Evol.

Let's recall that since its first public financing in 2001, Femmessor has granted $31 million to 1,200 women-owned businesses, which has generated $185 million in investment spin-offs and enabled the creation and preservation of 6,035 jobs. Over the years, 75,000 women entrepreneurs have been supported by the organization.

About Evol

Present in all 17 regions of Quebec, Evol (formerly Femmessor) is an organization financially supported by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and the Government of Canada as part of the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. Evol's mission is to contribute directly to the creation, growth and acquisition of diversified and inclusive businesses that have a positive impact on society.

Its financing offer combined with a personalized mentoring experience and adapted complementary services enables women and men entrepreneurs to build sustainable and profitable businesses.

Through partnerships with the Government of Quebec (for which Investissement Quebec is the agent), National Bank, BDC, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction, Evol provides financing and guidance to diversified and inclusive businesses generating positive social and environmental impacts aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

