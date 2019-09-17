Felix Global Accelerates Recruiting & Search Expansion: Hires Tony Treglia as SVP of Talent Acquisition, North America

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Felix Global hires Tony Treglia as Senior Vice President to lead the Recruiting & Search division expansion across North America.

Tony is a people-first HR executive with over 30 years of talent leadership, developing systems to attract, engage, and retain top talent for high-growth startups, mid-size companies, and Fortune 500 leaders. As Senior Vice President, Tony will lead the expansion of Felix Global's Recruiting & Search division, helping our customers win the war on talent.

"We are thrilled to have Tony join our team at this exciting time as we continue the momentum of our new partnership with Jagger Search , expanding our rapidly growing recruiting sector," said Jim Graham, CEO. "Tony will be leading growth strategy from our Oakbrook head office working closely with Executive Vice President, Russ Jones."

Russ Jones said, "Tony has already added tremendous value for our customers in a short timeframe since joining the firm and I am excited to have him aboard. Working in the talent sector for over three decades, Tony has developed a keen sense for what makes people and organizations tick and he knows precisely how to shape a talent culture to thrive in today's hyper-competitive talent market."

Tony is a natural talent leader and mentor, having coached all levels of employees and partnered with C-level executives to build successful teams across a diverse range of organizations from growing startups and SMBs to enterprise public companies. He specializes in partnering with stakeholders to build systems and processes that function as a sustainable competitive advantage to help find, engage, and retain the best talent.

Before joining Felix Global, Tony was head of HR for three non-profit and for-profit healthcare organizations that focused on senior care. Tony has also served as the SVP of HR at Aviva North America, VP of HR & Talent Management at DHL Express and VP of HR at Charles Schwab. He was most recently Managing Partner for his own consulting and search firm, T Two Consulting.

Tony is an active community leader with a passion for paying forward his financial and business experience as an active board member of Big Brothers & Big Sisters and the First Tee. He has also been involved with United Way's Mission United and The Hard Rock's Winterfest. Tony earned a BS in Finance from Bowling Green State University.

About Felix Global

Felix Global is a leadership development, recruiting, and outplacement firm with 30+ years of experience helping top employers future-proof their talent pools. We empower your people to thrive in the new world of work, building transferable career and leadership skills for life.

Prime your leaders to tackle the critical challenges of today and tomorrow with powerful talent, leadership, and career programs that drive winning results.

Visit us at felixglobal.com/services/recruiting to book your free recruiting strategy call and fast-track your winning hires.

Facing any of these challenges? We have you covered:

Source, engage, and retain top talent

Build high-performance teams

Develop & coach leaders

Manage transformations & restructuring

Increase diversity & inclusion

Learn more at www.felixglobal.com .

