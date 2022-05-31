FEI Canada Welcomes, "Peering Over the Horizon" Annual Conference - May 31 - June 2, 2022

The theme is "Peering Over The Horizon", introducing speakers, breakfast seminars, plenary, and concurrent sessions. Topics will focus on the new economic outlook, the future of ESG, the uncertainty of crisis, and the renewable technology featuring Harry Taylor, Executive Vice President, Finance & CFO, Manjit Minhas, Canadian Entrepreneur and Dragon's Den Television Personality, Patrycja Drainville, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance, Scotiabank Global Banking & Markets, Jordan Balaban, President, Greengate Power, and Lisa Carroll , Canadian Public Sector Leader , Microsoft Canada.

Industry-leading speakers from Canadian business and finance include; David King, Senior Managing Director, Canada & South America at Robert Half; Michael Shultz, Director of Solutions Marketing at BlackLine; Bob Hirth, Senior Managing Director at Protiviti; Sarah Marsh, Partner, National ESG Report And Assurance Leader at PwC Canada; Karl Schamotta, Chief Market Strategist at Corpay, Stephen Mill, President of Robert Half Executive Search, Dan Hugo, CFO, ATB Financial, Leanne Clarke, CFO, IBM Canada, Laura Dydik, Vice President Client Diversity, BDC (EMCEE).

"As businesses across Canada turn their focus to recovery from the pandemic, it's important to come together and learn from each other," said Harry Taylor, WestJet Airlines, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. "After two immensely challenging years, the FEI conference provides a terrific opportunity for finance leaders from across the country to share experiences, exchange ideas and learn from one another. And have some fun while doing so!"

"This conference is our first in-person since 2019 and a fantastic way to engage our members in a live networking and educational experience," Georgina Blanas, Executive Director, FEI Canada.

For all information, please visit www.feicanadaconference.ca.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500 members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada .

SOURCE Financial Executives International Canada

For further information: For any questions, contact [email protected]